The Mandalorian & Watchmen
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney & Mark Hill/HBO
Emmys 2020: Watchmen wins big, Mandalorian says technical awards are the way

Jacob Oller
Sep 20, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT (Updated)
The two genre shows that led the Emmy nominations also leading their wins? This is the way. HBO's Watchmen and Disney+'s The Mandalorian were the big winners for horror, sci-fi, and fantasy - even if the latter scored its wins before the main broadcast even happened.

Watchmen's ambitious comic adaptation took home 11 awards at the 2020 Emmys broadcast - including Outstanding Limited Series, Writing, and two Acting awards (for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) - in addition to its seven Creative Emmy wins earlier in the week. Adding to its total were awards for Cinematography, Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes, Editing, Sound Mixing, Musical Composition, Casting, and Sound Editing. In fact, the series became the first comic-based series to take home the top Emmy for its category.

While live-action Star Wars surprise hit The Mandalorian matched its masked peers at the Creative Emmys, also pulling in seven wins, it wasn't as lucky at the main show. While it took in Visual Effects, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Production Design, Music Composition, and Stunt Coordination awards, Mando and Baby Yoda were shut out from the main categories.

Rounding out the genre TV proceedings were single award-winners Pixar's Forky Asks a QuestionRick and Morty, The Dark Crystal: Age of ResistanceStranger ThingsStar Trek: PicardPrimalThe Handmaid's TaleArcherBig Mouth, Vikings, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Even upcoming Dune star Zendaya took home an Emmy - becoming the youngest winner in the Drama Series category to boot!

Fans can find all of SYFY WIRE's coverage of the 2020 Emmys here.

 

