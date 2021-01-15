Ethan Hawke heads to the MCU as main villain in 'Moon Knight' series on Disney+

To quote Tears for Fears, "Everybody wants to join the MCU." That's the correct lyric, right? Anyway, the latest mega-star to throw their hat into the shared Marvel mythos is Ethan Hawke. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Daybreakers and Sinister actor has been tapped to play the main villain role opposite Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector in the live-action Moon Knight series coming to Disney+.

No details were provided about the role, but Hawke is the third addition to the cast following Isaac and Ramy's May Calamawy, the latter of whom was added in another mystery role earlier this week.

THR wagers that there's a good chance Hawke is playing Raoul Bushman, a mercenary and thief who leaves Spector for dead in the harsh Egyptian desert over some gold. Spector is eventually brought back to life, but only on the condition that he serve as a proxy for the lunar god known as Khonshu. He accepts the mantle and returns to the United States to live a double life as a wealthy man by day and a menacing vigilante by night. In fact, Moon Knight is often referred to as Marvel's answer to DC's Batman.

Thanks to this nifty list compiled by CBR, there are some other candidates for the antagonist, such as Killer Shrike, an enhanced mercenary for the Roxxon Oil Company; Crossfire, an interrogration expert for the CIA (Spector was once an operative for the agency) who developed mind control technology; and Black Spectre, a disgruntled Army veteran who turned to a life of crime (and politics) after returning home from combat.

Moon Knight — which will be directed by Mohamed Diab, Aaron Moorehead, and Justin Benson — plans to begin shooting in Budapest in March. Jeremy Slater (a writer known for The Lazarus Effect and The Umbrella Academy) is serving as showrunner.

Marvel Studios kicked off its fourth phase Friday morning with its first-ever Disney+ TV show: WandaVision. Check out our recap of the first two episodes here.