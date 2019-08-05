Event Horizon series to rip a hole in the space-time continuum at Amazon

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Aug 5, 2019

As if to answer the challenge of Hulu's Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy adaptation news from over a week ago, Amazon revealed today that it will be turning another sci-fi classic, Event Horizon, into a series, Variety has confirmed. While the 1997 film (helmed by Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson) was tepidly received upon its initial release, the indelible story about a group of rescue astronauts terrorized by a demonic being from a black hole (presumably leading to Hell) has gained a major cult following in the years since.

Adam Wingard (Death Note, Godzilla vs. Kong) is already aboard to executive produce the TV project, although it's unclear at this stage if he'll step into the director's chair as well. The original film was a straight-up psychological sci-fi horror tale, digging into questions of reality and perception. It's territory ripe for exploration on the small screen, where those concepts could have room to breathe and stew. And, you know, scare. In our 20th anniversary story on the movie, we point out that the bloody, gruesome, and R-rated practical effects are comparable to those found in John Carpenter's The Thing.

Since the original flick was a Paramount release, Amazon's eventual interpretation will be a co-production with Paramount Television. Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin, and Jeremy Platt are also attached as executive producers. For Gordon and Levin, it's a major homecoming as they both produced the '97 movie, which co-starred Sam Neill, Laurence Fishburne, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs, and Sean Pertwee.

At the time, Neill was only a few years separated from portraying archaeologist Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, while Fishburne was still two years away from taking up the iconic role of Morpheus in the first Matrix film. Of course, this was also years before Isaacs and Pertwee would play Lucius Malfoy (Harry Potter) and Alfred Pennyworth (Gotham) respectively.

No word yet on when we might get a look at this new take on Event Horizon.

