Everything you didn't know about The Faculty

Emerging from the rash of sci-fi horror hybrids spinning out of the Hollywood hit machine in the '90s is the mini-classic "aliens in a high school" B-movie offering from director Robert Rodriguez and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, The Faculty.

This 1998 cult film starring Jordana Brewster, Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek, Famke Janssen, Elijah Wood, Jon Stewart, and Usher Raymond is a self-aware decade time capsule that should be respected and relished for its particular brand of body horror melded with a sci-fi pedigree, allowing it to stand out amid crowds of similar derivative fright flicks.

Credit: Dimension Films

For fans unfamiliar with The Faculty's pleasures or hardcore aficionados hoping to relive the film's most memorable kills, SYFY WIRE has crafted an exhaustive retrospective providing a fresh look at Williamson and Rodriguez's not-so-subtle homage to Scream, The Thing, and The Fly.

The bell rang! Grab your books and report straight to our thrilling tribute below, then tell us your favorite gross-out The Facultyscene!