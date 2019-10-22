Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Evil exorcises 2nd season; Bride of Frankenstein gets soundtrack 84 years later; more

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Oct 22, 2019

Evil has scared up another season. 

The CBS procedural stars Westworld's Katja Herbers and Luke Cage's Mike Colter as a psychologist and a priest-in-training who team up to solve a backlog of mysteries kept by the Catholic Church. The mismatched pair also gets help from a carpenter, played by Aasif Mandvi.

Boasting a premise that's an obvious homage to The X-Files, the series about a believer and a skeptic taking on mysterious cases has gotten favorable reviews from critics and enough reliable viewership that CBS is betting on another season from the freshman supernatural drama. It's one of five new series that the network has extended or renewed, including the drama All Rise along with the comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, Carol's Second Act, and The Unicorn.

Evil airs Thursday nights on CBS. 

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, The Bride of Frankenstein is getting an official soundtrack release... 84 years after it opened in theaters. 

The Universal horror classic, first released in 1935, had music composed by two-time Oscar winner Franz Waxman (A Place in the Sun, Sunset Blvd.). His work would later be considered one of the most formative combinations of cinema and score, and helped to elevate both mediums. Now, Waxman's game-changing composition will be available for purchase as part of the Universal Pictures Heritage Collection series on La-La Land Records. The release comes as part of the studio working to restore and relicense its musical backlog. 

"Somebody’s got to dig in, see what’s there, work with it, see how we can make it presentable," said Mike Matessino (via Variety), who's in charge of restoring and producing the Universal music. "Like the Frankenstein monster itself, see what we can do to bring it back to life so that we can all continue to enjoy it."

The soundtrack to The Bride of Frankenstein is on sale now, though a special edition vinyl pressing is limited to only 3,000 units. So, if you're looking to pick one up, now's your chance. 

(via Variety)

Finally, a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house of interest to genre fans has set a real-estate record.

Wright's Ennis House, near L.A.'s eastside, just sold for a record-setting $18 million. While the buyer hasn't been identified, the house will almost certainly look familiar. First built in 1924, the house been used as a location in everything from The House of Haunted Hill, to Blade Runner, Diamonds Are Forever, The Thirteenth Floor, The Day of the Locust, and The Karate Kid Part III — just to name a few. 

The house first went on sale during the summer of last year with an asking price of $23 million. Even with $5 million knocked off the price tag, the sale still marked the most money paid for a Wright-designed property. The recent sale of the Ennis house beats out the previous record-holder, Wright's Storer House, which sold for $6.8 million in 2013. 

(via Variety)

