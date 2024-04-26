Still rocking the tunes from Abigail? Here's how to keep the party going.

Everything to Know About the Abigail Movie Soundtrack

The bloody horror film Abigail is in theaters now (click here for tickets), putting a wild twist on the kidnapping caper by locking the would-be criminals in a creepy mansion with the blood-thirsty daughter of a legendary vampire (is it Dracula? Well that’s complicated).

The bloody action is made all the more rocking by the original score composed by Brian Tyler (Now You See Me, Ready or Not), rounded out by Jean Dawson’s original song “Burn My Tongue.”

How Can You Listen to the Abigail Soundtrack? The soundtrack for Abigail is available digitally at all major streamers, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Tidal. The soundtrack is out now.

Track Listing For the Abigail Soundtrack:

Abigail Suite (7:29) Tiny Dancer is Moving (2:33) In Position (1:54) Before Dawn (3:30) Arrival (2:13) An Unlikely Connection (2:32) Who Are You? (2:51) What Are You? (2:48) Mistrust (3:15) Painted History (4:05) Caution Will Bite (2:21) Let’s Not Lose Our Heads (5:01) Tarnished (4:46) It Will Be Dark Soon (2:33) Prepare Yourself (2:37) Lend Me a Hand (4:14) We Have History (5:26) Battle of the Centuries (3:40) Bite Me (3:26) It’s Your Turn (4:38) No Loose Ends (3:43) A Chance at Redemption (5:31) Daddy Dearest (4:18) Swan Lake (Swamp Edit) (1:25) Burn My Tongue – Jean Dawson (2:57)

Will the Abigail soundtrack be released on vinyl? At the moment, the Abigail soundtrack is available digitally, and there has been no word on if it will receive a vinyl physical release.

How to Watch Abigail

The new horror film Abigail, from the Radio Silence directing duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is exclusively in theaters now. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, Alisha Weir, and Giancarlo Esposito. Click here to purchase tickets.