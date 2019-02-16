Latest Stories

Crackdown Slice
Exclusive: Writer Jonathan Goff plugs into Dynamite's new video game series, Crackdown
Happy Death Day 2U
Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us
Frozen 2
Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2
36805_Shazam__Shazam_POP_GLAM
New Funko figures could confirm full Shazam family for movie
Spider-Man Far From home poster hero

Exclusive cover reveal: Spider-Man: Far From Home: Peter and Ned’s Ultimate Travel Journal

square-headshot.jpg
Swapna Krishna
Feb 16, 2019

We’re excited to exclusively reveal the cover to an upcoming tie-in novel for Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home! SYFY FANGRRLS' very own Preeti Chhibber is penning a travel journal, written by Peter Parker and his best bud Ned as they traverse Europe on a school trip. 

exclusive_feature_cover_780x1170

Credit: Disney

Here’s a little bit about the book, called Spider-Man: Far From Home: Peter and Ned’s Ultimate Travel Journal, courtesy of Disney:

Peter Parker’s off to Europe with his classmates from school! How does Spider-Man stay one step ahead of the bad guys while on the road, while keeping his identity a secret? You can find that out—and a whole lot more—in this book filled with epic writings from Peter and his best friend Ned. With the help of MJ, Peter and Ned have jotted down all the exciting things they saw while traveling through Europe: favorite foods, photo ops, Spidey-secrets, and more. This ultimate travel journal has it all!

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Peter and Ned’s Ultimate Travel Journal will be available on June 4. You can pre-order it starting Monday, February 18, from your favorite retailer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 5, 2019.

