Exclusive: Gotham's history revealed in Batman: Curse of the White Knight #3

If you read writer/artist Sean Murphy's twisted hit story Batman: White Knight then you've been served one of the wildest rides and some of the best Batman art ever put to page. In a more straightforward eight-issue sequel, Murphy has surprised the reader again in Batman: Curse of the White Knight with plenty of flashbacks that feature Bruce Wayne's ancestor Edmond Wayne and his dealings with other historical figures in this world, including Lafayette Arkham and a member of the Order of St. Dumas, Bakkar. The latter trains Edmond to take Gotham Valley from Lafayette.

All of this is laying the groundwork for the present day, as Jean-Paul Valley AKA Azrael enters Joker's latest plot to take down Batman. In issue #2 Edmond Wayne betrays Bakkar and the Order of St. Dumas, and Joker gives Jean-Paul the motivation to go after Bruce Wayne for the sake of vengeance. It's been an excellent use of Azrael, an underused character in the Bat-family and in the Sean Murphy world, we can just grab some popcorn and not fret about how it affects everything else since it is in its own continuity.

SYFY WIRE has the exclusive drop of the first five pages of the upcoming third issue of Batman: Curse of the White Knight #3, out Wednesday, and it picks up immediately after the explosive climax of the last issue where Wayne Manor was destroyed. Also, be sure to notice the stunning colors by Matt Hollingsworth and letters by AndWorld Design; together with Murphy, it's a creative collaboration that that needs to stick together once this story is done.

Curse of the White Knight #3 Page 1 by Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth

In this issue, to counter Joker's big recruitment, Batman recruits Harley Quinn to confront The Joker for answers about the mystery of Gotham City's foundations! Surely any meeting with the Joker will not go down clean and Batman and Harley's partnership will take a desparate turn in the deepest reaches of Arkham Asylum. Commissioner Gordon is also dealt another blow as a new commisioner is named.

Meanwhile, there are other moving pieces like the mystery of Miss Ruth, Harley Quinn playing all the sides and Gordon dealing with his daughter being outed as Batgirl. The exploration of all of these subplots adds layers to Murphy's storytelling and is making this a splendid sequel to what was already a memorable "elseworlds" story in the Batman: White Knight.

Curse of the White Knight #3 Page 3 by Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth

Be sure to check out our entire exclusive five-page preview of Batman: Curse of the White Knight #3 along with the cover gallery including the main cover, the variant, and the wraparound treatments. Then be sure to pickup the entire issue at your local comic shop this September 25.