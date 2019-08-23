The Wayne family history deepens in exclusive preview of Batman: Curse of the White Knight #2

Latest Stories

George Young
Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Aug 23, 2019

We still don't know the full extent of the titular curse in Sean Murphy's Batman: Curse of the White Knight, but we're getting closer to the answers, and in this exclusive preview of the second issue, we learn a little bit more about Bruce Wayne's ancestor Edmond and his adventure three centuries ago. 

In Murphy's follow-up to his acclaimed miniseries Batman: White Knight, which recast the Joker as a hero by reverting him to his Jack Napier persona, Murphy presents a Clown Prince of Crime who's not only back in all his villainous splendor, but also more determined than ever to bring down Batman and the Wayne family. The first issue saw Joker sneaking back into his own cell at Arkham Asylum to retrieve an important artifact, then using his persuasive skills to recruit a traumatized Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael, to his cause. 

The first issue also introduced us to Edmond Wayne, Bruce Wayne's ancestor who apparently killed the vampiric madman Lafayette "Laffy" Arkham at the site of what is now Arkham Asylum more than 300 years in the past. Now, in the preview pages below, we see more of Edmond's adventure in the late 17th century, including a run-in with a mysterious man who seems to be a member of the Order of Saint Dumas, just like Azrael. 

As with White Knight, Murphy continues to reinvent the Bat-mythos and the characters who populate in exciting, unpredictable new ways. Check out the official blurb for the next issue:

"The Joker's plan is in full swing — with a single devastating secret and his puppet strings controlling the elites, the Clown Prince and his new recruit, Azrael, are ready to eliminate Batman and obliterate the Wayne family's legacy. With Gotham City's identity and institutions hanging in the balance, Gordon makes a surprising public announcement-but The Joker's response will send the Bat-family and the GTO spiraling."

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #2 is in stores August 28. Check out our exclusive five-page preview below.

Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Cover
DC Comics
Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Page 1
DC Comics
Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Pages 2 and 3
DC Comics
Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Page 4
DC Comics
Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Page 5
DC Comics
Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Variant Cover
DC Comics
Batman Curse of the White Knight 2 Wraparound Cover
DC Comics
