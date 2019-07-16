Exclusive: Her Universe Harry Potter collection debuting at SDCC

Calling all Muggles! You better leave some space in your suitcase as you pack your bags for San Diego, because we've got a first look at Her Universe's new Harry Potter collection debuting at Comic-Con.

Her Universe head Ashley Eckstein worked with designer (and HUGE Potter fan) Symantha Perrera to create dresses for this capsule collection inspired by three badass Harry Potter ladies: Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, and Fleur Delacour. This is the first Wizarding World line for Her Universe, which is known for creating clothing inspired by the franchises we know and love. Check out more pics of the dresses below.

Credit: Her Universe

Credit: Her Universe

Credit: Her Universe

Who doesn't love a good cape, amirite?

“Designing a Her Universe collection inspired by the Harry Potter films has been a dream of mine for a very long time," said Eckstein. "While I consider myself a Harry Potter fan, my little sister Taylor is a massive fan and she’s been begging me to make these dresses for years. As a proud older sister, I’m super excited to share this collection and I’m beyond grateful to Warner Bros. for making our dream a reality. Taylor, this one is for you!"

A sister-inspired Harry Potter dress? Even better. The dresses will debut at SDCC and online this week at $125. However, they will only be available for a limited time, so make sure to grab one before they magically disappear.