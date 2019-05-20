Exclusive: Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora unite for Boom!'s Arthurian myth series, Once & Future

The immortal legend of King Arthur, Lancelot, Camelot, and the magical sword Excalibur is one of the most cherished, deeply ingrained myths in western culture, one that has survived countless interpretations and literary reimaginings over the centuries in every medium imaginable.

A new King Arthur-themed horror adventure miniseries from Boom! Studios seeks to deliver a fresh iteration of this classic tale in Once & Future — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look inside this over-sized premiere issue charging into comic shops Aug. 14.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Conjured up by the intense imagination of the Eisner Award-winning writer Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Star Wars: Darth Vader, DIE) and paired with rousing artwork from Dan Mora (Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Klaus), Once & Future #1 arrives with all the momentum you'd expect from this superstar creative team.

Credit: Boom! Studios

The compelling plotline introduces retired monster hunter Bridgette McGuire and her unsuspecting grandson Duncan as they mount up for battle against a blossoming evil that intends on taking over the country to return it to its former state of glory.

This villainous emergence of an entity from Arthurian legend is being summoned back from the netherworld by a motivated group of Nationalists to serve their endgame. Duncan and his badass grandma are soon swept up into a realm of magic and myth as they encounter grand legends from England’s past and their own complicated family tree as they try to forge their country’s future.

Credit: Boom! Studios