brown anole lizard
Hurricanes have warped how lizards evolve, and still throw in a twist
Mountain
Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson breaks world record and deadlifts a mountain
Transformers
WIRE Buzz: Transformers gets a release date, Rick and Morty return, and a new Spawn cartoon may be on the horizon
Lafia
John Lafia, Child's Play co-screenwriter, dies at 63
Exclusive: Proximity clip takes alien abduction truthers down history's rabbit hole

Jacob Oller
May 1, 2020
Alien abduction tales often lack solid evidence, putting the U into UFO whenever those in genre stories try to convince others about extraterrestrials. But what if there was proof? What if an entire abduction was captured on film? That's the subject of writer/director Eric Demeusy's upcoming Shout! Factory sci-fi film Proximity. While Demeusy is a VFX veteran, having worked on the likes of Stranger Things and Game of ThronesProximity serves as his feature debut at the helm — and now fans can get a glimpse at all the alien goodness to come.

NASA employee Isaac (Ryan Masson) has a run-in with some otherworldly beings and, luckily for him, his phone caught the whole Close Encounter. But as anyone with internet access knows, the world is full of hoax videos and this might just be one more fake uploaded to YouTube. This could drive a person, who was really stolen away by aliens, a little batty.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip showing what might happen if someone happens to go down an alien rabbit hole, digging through all the unexplained space weirdness throughout human history.

Check it out:

"It's all there!" is the clearest phrase one can use to show that they've become a total crackpot, so Proximity is right on track with Isaac's mental progression. The film stars Masson, Highdee Kuan, Shaw Jones, Christian Prentice, and Don Scribner as they follow the ramifications of this video.

Proximity goes straight to VOD on May 15.

