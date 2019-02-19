Exclusive Reveal: Alex Ross salutes Batman's 80th birthday with two Detective Comics #1000 covers

The Dark Knight turns 80 years old this year and the World's Greatest Detective has never looked better, with Batman-centric comics, movies, animated features, tie-in novels, video games, and TV series all immsering themselves in some corner of the vast Batman mythology.

One of Batman's greatest admirers is the Eisner Award-winning artist and superstar illustrator Alex Ross. To help salute the Caped Crusader's milestone anniversary, Ross has conjured up two exceptional tribute covers for DC's Detective Comics #1000 landmark issue and SYFY WIRE is revealing them first!

Credit: Alex Ross Art

To say that nobody on the planet draws the Dark Knight like Alex Ross is a severe understatement. For nearly 25 years, Ross has delivered his intense and immediately recognizable version of Batman in titles like Kingdom Come, Batman: War on Crime, and Mythology. His signature Batman is a bulky nocturnal avenger barely fitting in his iconic costume, enveloped by a flowing cape draped over his boxcar torso and simmering with intelligence and menace beneath his angular, tall-eared cowl.

Besides this being Batman’s 80th Birthday, it’s also the 1000th issue of Detective Comics and to celebrate in style, Alex Ross Art is announcing two exclusive covers including Ross’s homage to Detective Comics #27. These striking releases will be available for purchase at Alex Ross Art as sets of two, with Cover A offered as a single cover.

Online pre-orders start on Feb. 26. Covers will also be available as signed editions with an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Credit: Alex Ross Art

“This is a re-creation I’ve been wanting to do for 20 years," Ross tells SYFY WIRE. "I’m happy to get a chance to do it now, with an even bigger milestone.”

The main Detective Comics #1000 Batman Homage Cover goes for a $20 pre-order sale price (regularly $25) and is limited to 500 for advanced orders. Copies signed by Alex Ross are individually numbered with a Certificate of Authenticity for $70 each and are limited to 100 for pre-order.

Those wishing to purchase the Detective Comics #1000 Set of Two will pay a pre-order sale price of $60 (regularly $75) and advanced reservations are limited to 200 sets. Sets hand-signed by Alex Ross come with an individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity for $150 and are restricted to 100 signed sets for pre-order.

Credit: Alex Ross Art

All pre-orders are scheduled to ship on April 5, 2019 (for unsigned copies) and April 17 (for signed copies). Fans and collectors hoping to purchase these special Batman covers are urged to visit the Alex Ross website and join the product waitlists.