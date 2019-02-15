Latest Stories

ddn011609goBloody3D1.jpg
Objects in Space 2/15/19: Happy annual candy sale day
Anthem Hero
Exclusive: Suit up for our early look at Dark Horse's prequel comic for Bioware's sci-fi shooter, Anthem
Hobbit LOTR box cover via Warner Bros site 2019
A bot wrote a believable Lord of the Rings scene, and now developers are scared of its power
HandmaidsTale
Gilead becomes even more frighteningly real as The Handmaid's Tale films in Washington, DC
gotham joker

Gotham finally reveals the Joker in new trailer as final season winds down

jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 15, 2019

Fans that have been following Gotham news closely might be surprised to remember that oh, yes, the show hasn’t actually ever shown that Cameron Monaghan’s Jerome-then-Jeremiah Valeska is in fact Batman’s greatest foe, the Joker. Everyone just knew. It’s been teased and teased to death, with savvy fans figuring it out very early, but now, with the latest trailer promoting the show’s Feb. 21 episode, it’s official: the Clown Prince of Crime is here.

The episode, titled “Ace Chemicals,” comes during Fox’s Batman prequel series’ final season, which took superhuman patience by creative team and fandom to pull off. But now fans can finally glimpse Gotham’s version of the villain’s ever-evolving origin story.

Take a look:

Joker gas, makeshift bombs, and plenty of madness: yep, that’s the Joker all right.

Fittingly, the Joker and Batman are having their origins melded together, establishing the toxic relationship that these two have shown off since their very beginning. What a fitting time for the Joker to make his rise, just as Gotham comes to an end. Almost like a punchline.

Gotham finally shows off the Joker on Feb. 21. What do you think of this introduction?

