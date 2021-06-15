F9 behind-the-scenes footage shows big explosions planned out with teeny, tiny Matchbox cars

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for its over-the-top action scenes, full of insane explosions and fast-(and furious) moving vehicles. Based on the trailers for F9, it looks like the latest installment falls well in that same vein, with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of the F&F crew — including the newly announced Cardi B — speeding through landmines and flipping over army trucks like it’s their job (which it kinda is, right?).

To get us revved up for the June 25 release date of F9, the movie’s YouTube channel released four one-minute behind-the-scenes featurettes of different F9 chases. The explosions are big, the stunts are huge, and — as the featurettes reveal — are planned out using tiny matchbox cars.

The four videos posted below show us different moments in F9, all of which involve (surprise!) cars going fast and crashing into things. The first clip — "Dom’s Magnet Sandwich" — has Diesel’s character stuck between two SUVs that he takes out in one fell swoop with…magnets! The two SUVs then plow into cars parked on the side of the road. Check out the magnet-crashing here, both the stunt we’ll see on screen and the version with teeny, tiny toy cars:

Video of F9 – Dom&#039;s Magnet Sandwich – BTS Exclusive

The second video — "Nova Truck Flip" — features…a truck flipping! Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) has a truck on her trunk and she turns a switch (more magnets?) and causes the truck to propel off her car and flip over. We see in the featurette this is accomplished in real life with a crane (and with hands in the mini matchbox car version):

Video of F9 – Nova Truck Flip – BTS Exclusive

In "2 Flippers, 2 Cannons and 1 Cable," you see everything in the title inside of one poor car. In the scene, it looks like Letty does some more magnet action and a bunch of police cars (and their tiny car counterparts) get totaled in spectacular fashion. Check it out here:

Video of F9 – 2 Flippers, 2 Cannons and 1 Cable – BTS Exclusive

The final behind-the-scenes video, sadly, has no teeny tiny cars. It does, however, have land mines, so that kind of makes up for it. The "Peligro Minas" clip has some of the crew going over grassland covered with mines — the only way to survive is to go fast. And furious! Check out the explosions here:

Video of F9 – Peligro Minas – BTS Exclusive

F9 also stars Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Dame Helen Mirren, John Cena, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. The movie will crash into theaters on June 25.