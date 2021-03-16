The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delving into Fox's Marvel territory, will connect to 3+ MCU projects

For those of you still mourning the reveal of WandaVision's Ralph Bohner, we bring happy tidings. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will apparently get a shot at redemption with an overt connection to a Marvel property that was once owned by 20th Century Fox (renamed 20th Century Studios after it was acquired by Disney in 2018).

"There's a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it's more of an Easter egg in and of itself," Marvel Studios' head honcho Kevin Feige teased to Entertainment Weekly for the magazine's feature story on the new show.

*crosses fingers* Please be Latveria... Please be Latveria...

We definitely don't want to get carried away with fan theories again, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be the ideal place to mention the native country of Doctor Doom. After all, the show's globe-trotting/espionage vibe offers a perfect gateway into exploring the MCU's international scope. Transia (the birthplace of the Maximoff siblings in the comics) and Genosha (the mutant homeland) are also on our list of guesses. Of course, we could be totally wrong and the Fox-owned setting may not be a country at all. We shall see.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Final Trailer | Disney+

In terms of setting the stage for future projects, showrunner Malcolm Spellman revealed to EW that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is connected to at least three other MCU adventures he naturally couldn't go into detail about. Feige added: "We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don't want to say much more than that."

Yesterday, Disney+ released a final trailer for the series. The footage contained within it promised a battle for the legacy of Captain America (a mantle passed down from Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson).

"The show is very honest and forthright and very unapologetic about dealing with the truth of what it means to be American, Captain America, Black Captain America — and if that's even a thing," Anthony Mackie, who returns to the role Wilson, told EW. "I think picking up from where we left off at the end of Endgame, the show progresses extremely well by asking those questions and really explaining why Sam said the shield feels like it belongs to someone else."

"[Sam] has to decide what carrying the shield is going to be, and he very much has feelings about what that future of the shield is, as does Bucky," continued director Kari Skogland.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ this coming Friday — March 19. Unlike WandaVision, it will only consist of six episodes.