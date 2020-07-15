Latest Stories

Famke Janssen wants female and diverse characters to lead the way if X-Men finally join the MCU

Josh Weiss
Jul 15, 2020
When (and still if) the X-Men are finally folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Famke Jansse hopes that a diverse representation of mutants leads the way. Speaking with Observer, the Jean Grey actress talked about her appreciation for the way Fox's series of X-Men films highlighted strong women, and voiced her hope that representation would carry over into MCU.

"The one thing that we can say for the X-Men is that there were a lot of women in our films. Strong, superhero women. I think diversity across the board would be amazing,” she said, referring to what the MCU should plan to do. “There’s no shortage in any of these X-Men of what you can do and what you can find in terms of diverse characters. I’m assuming that’s what they’ll do anyway, but that is where the work should be headed everywhere."

If Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige does want to tap some of the original X-Men actors to return, Janssen is totally game.

“I think the question is more if they would have any interest in bringing me back,” the actress continued with a chuckle. "With Days of Future Past, there was a surprise way of reintroducing certain characters that had been killed off. In some people’s cases, it was to bring them back as well as the younger versions of their characters. I’d be curious to see what happens [with the Marvel films]. But yes, I would be very open to it."

Right now, there are no concrete plans (as far as we know) to introduce Marvel's mutants into Disney's big-screen comic book mythos. However, Janelle Monáe recently stated that she'd love to play Storm in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel.

