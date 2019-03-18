Latest Stories

Star Trek Discovery Anson Mount
Tag: TV
Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn won't return for Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery
Arrow Roy Dinah
Tag: TV
The birth and life of Mia Smoak reveals a whole lot about the future in the latest Arrow
Rami Malek
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rami Malek goes silent for podcast; Body at Brighton Rock gets trailer; more
Little Drummer Girl Florence Pugh
Tag: Movies
Florence Pugh recruited to play Black Widow's 'moral opposite' in solo film
Little Drummer Girl Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh recruited to play Black Widow's 'moral opposite' in solo film

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 18, 2019

While everyone focused on how The Avengers will fare against Thanos for round two in Avengers: Endgame, the Black Widow solo film has been slowly coming together. 

The latest bit of casting news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who has word that actress Florence Pugh is in talks to co-star opposite star Scarlett Johannson's eponymous super-spy. While specifics about the plot are being kept under lock-and-key, (this is a Marvel movie, after all), it's being reported that Pugh will play a spy who's equal to Natasha Romanoff, and likely to be her "moral opposite."

Pugh also has some experience in the spy genre, as she co-starred in the AMC series Little Drummer Girl. She's currently earning rave reviews for her performance in the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family, and can be seen next in Ari Aster's Hereditary follow-up, Midsommer, which will hit theaters this August. 

As far as Black Widow goes, we do know that the story will focus on Romanoff's early days as both a spy and assassin who spent her life being groomed by the KGB, before eventually breaking from their grasp and becoming a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and, eventually, a member of The Avengers.

The idea of Pugh playing Romanoff's moral opposite is intriguing, as Black Widow wasn't exactly one of the good guys before the MCU first introduced her in Iron Man 2. While she's always come across as morally flexible, we did get a glimpse of her backstory in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which revealed the rigorous training she endured starting as a young child. 

Australian director Cate Shortland will be helming the prequel/spinoff, which is scheduled to begin production in London starting in June. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Black Widow
Tag: Florence Pugh
Tag: MCU
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Scarlett Johannson
Tag: casting

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Black Widow
Tag: Marvel
Black Widow
Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'
Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: marvel studios
Avengers Infinity War
The Almost Avengers: Actors who nearly played your favorite MCU heroes
Matthew Jackson
Sep 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: MCU
Avengers: Age of Ultron- Vision (Paul Bettany) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)
Everything you need to know about the remaining Avengers before Infinity War
Brian Silliman
Apr 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: MCU
Thor and Loki, Thor: Ragnarok
Everything you need to know about Thor (and friends) before Avengers: Infinity War
Brian Silliman
Apr 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1