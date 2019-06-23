For those angry that Netflix changed a Neon Genesis Evangelion love story, we have your back

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Zankoku na tenshi no you ni, shounen yo, shinwa ni nare... hear that? That's the sound of your youth coming back to devastate you all over again. Neon Genesis Evangelion, lauded by critics as one of the most greatest animes of all-time, came to Netflix this week, and least to say — it's a bit deal.

However, I have a very specific bone to pick. The powers that be at Netflix decided to change Kaworu’s “I love you” to “I like you.” Excuse? Fine, I suppose I’ll just have to unleash a deluge of Shinji/Kaworu fic in retaliation. This wasn’t difficult, there is a metric f**kton of fanfic for this pairing, because it’s the one good thing that happens to Shinji (er… until it isn’t, spoilers). Also, Kaworu’s love is explicitly stated. So there’s that as well.

Combined with the release of Toy Story 4, this week's digest is a doubleheader of both depressing and quirky proportions. (Tip: the Toy Story fics aren't the depressing ones.) Enjoy!

"Bringing You Happiness" by morthael

Three ways that Nagisa Kaworu manages to make Shinji happy. A fic in three parts, spanning the three canons, shameless smut involved.

"Maybe" by TGP

Tabris is the angel of free will. He thinks maybe it's time to use it.

"But It's Better With You Here" by WindupChronicle

...but what surprises Misato the most is the overwhelming amount of trust that she seems to have suddenly inputted into the Creepy Kid with Mysterious Past Kaworu Nagisa Fund. Four different people look at Kaworu and Shinji's relationship. Kaworu and Shinji are too busy being smitten with each other to notice.

There is more to Evangelion fic than those two, hard as it may be to believe. If you’re looking for even more adventures of our EVA pilots, check out this sampling below.

"Doing It Right This Time" by JakeGrey

Three months before the Third Angel reached Tokyo-3, Shinji Ikari surprised his uncle one morning by requesting permission to sign up for martial arts classes. Tomoe Ikari thought it over, gave his consent — on the condition that his nephew did not allow his newfound interest in physical fitness to affect his schoolwork- and made inquiries at a respectable local dojo.

Some hours later that same day, Asuka Langley-Soryu walked into an Internet cafe in Berlin, accessed an anonymous remailer service and sent a long and detailed message to Kaji Ryouji telling him several things he wasn't previously aware of. The message contained a time and a place to discuss these revelations further.

Later that evening, Rei Ayanami walked into Commander Ikari's office and slapped him hard enough to knock his glasses off.

Events had ceased to proceed according to the Scenario.

"salt water" by unhedged

there can be no grand revelations between father and daughter. only a settling of the dust. a shift of the light.

"Second Chances" by Xairathan

“When you asked if we could be friends... I wish I had said yes.”

Toy Story 4

Woody, Buzz, Rex, Slinky, Jessie... the gang's all here. Toy Story 4 has arrived, bringing a whole slew of emotions to accompany the ragtag team on their latest adventure (now with Keanu Reeves). Whether you're happy to see a continuation of the toys' story or are ready for it to be wrapped up, here's a tasting menu of fanfictions to fill in some of the blanks. Think of them as missing scenes.

"Road Trip Reassurances" by jessiejanelightyear

Contains spoilers for Toy Story 4. Jessie and Buzz slip out of the RV to talk things over.

"All-nighter" by TheMusicalCC

Two heads are better than one.

"in the great green room..." by ramenator

Forky, a new "toy" in Bonnie's room, is unpredictable. Woody's trying his best. And one sleepless night, he manages to find a little, familiar book.​​​​​​​