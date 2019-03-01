More Podcasts

Who Won the Week Episode 169
Who Won the Week Episode 169: Oscars 2019, Captain Marvel vs. Rotten Tomatoes, trailer roundup
Forgotten Women of Genre: Melissa Mathison
Forgotten Women of Genre - Eiko Ishioka, Pauline Hopkins, Melissa Mathison
SYFY Wire Fangrrls present: Forgotten Women of Genre
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 7: 'Rise Above'
Presenters
Courtney Enlow
Mar 1, 2019

March is Women's History Month. And while here on SYFY FANGRRLS we celebrate women's achievements throughout the year, we're going above and beyond for the upcoming month with a limited podcast series called Forgotten Women of Genre.

Even in her obituaries, Melissa Mathison was headlined often as either "Steven Spielberg's right-hand woman," or "Harrison Ford's ex-wife." But Mathison's impact on film history is too important to describe her solely in relation to the men in her life. Screenwriter of movies like Kundun, The BFG, and Black Stallion, Mathison most famously wrote the film that ascended Spielberg to the iconic level we know today: E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial. More than that, she helped shape the character we know and love. Without Mathison, E.T. would never have phoned home, and his glowing finger would have lacked an equally bright heart. On the first episode of Forgotten Women of Genre, we celebrate Melissa Mathison: the star of her own story, and no longer a footnote in anyone else's.

Science fiction, fantasy, and all associated genres have finally evolved from a niche interest into a mainstream staple. But the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until today. Forgotten Women of Genre tells the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

New episodes of this series will be released each day in the month of March, in addition to regularly scheduled episodes of STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS.

Subscribe to STRONG FEMALE CHARACTERS and get these amazing stories in your feed all month.

