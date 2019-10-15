After the blackhole, Fortnite's second chapter is out and changes everything

Fortnite fans are out of the black hole and into a brave new world. Moving beyond “The End” that greeted players anticipating the battle royale game’s 11th season of competitive play, Fortnite has opened up Chapter 2.

More than a simple update, this new take on one of the most popular video games in the world gives fans a new map, a new look, and a new way to play. It’s Chapter 2, Season 1. The launch trailer and official site document some of the newness, taking intrepid players on a tour around the new digs that they’ll be battling 99 other players for.

Check it out:

Video of Fortnite Chapter 2 | Launch Trailer

A lot of water this time around. The new Fortnite map (and the trailer introducing it) focuses on fish, boats (new to the game), and the waterways housing them.

A lot of swimming, a lot of speedboat-backed gunfire, and a lot of new ways to kill your friends. Or save them! The game also introduces the ability to haul your pals to safety after they’ve been downed — and if you’re too far away? Shoot them with the new bandage bazooka. More on the offense? Try upgrading your weapons or hiding in some of the new ambush spots (like haystacks and dumpsters).

More of Chapter 2’s Battle Pass gameplay changes, like level cap extensions and more, can be found in the video below:

Video of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1 | Battle Pass Gameplay Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 2 is out now.