Surprise! A New 10th Anniversary Five Nights at Freddy's Game Is Coming

It's the 10th anniversary of Five Nights at Freddy's, and soon we'll be able to celebrate with a new game.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Five Nights at Freddy's, the first game in what's become something of a horror empire for creator Scott Cawthon and his collaborators.

Late last year, that empire grew by leaps and bounds with the release of the hit feature film, Five Nights at Freddy's, which is currently streaming on Peacock. And because of that film's success, a highly anticipated sequel is already on the way. Of course, the games were the original thrill for fans everywhere, and now, a new one is on the horizon.

Five Nights at Freddy's Celebrating 10th Anniversary with a Brand New Game, Into the Pit

Foxy, Chica, Freddy Fazbear and Bonnie in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

Earlier this month, a leaked trailer began to circulate for a new Five Nights at Freddy's adventure subtitled Into the Pit, featuring a 16-bit two-dimensional style that's not typical of the franchise. The footage –– which features some genuinely creepy use of 16-bit designs that fans of retro gaming will adore –– had been circulating for a while by late last week, with some fans stressing that the trailer wasn't official, while pushing back on discussions of its content on social media. That led Cawthon to step in and give the OK for fans to get excited, despite the leak.

"No need to keep it all hush-hush," Cawthon wrote on Reddit. "It's okay! Yes, I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it's out, that's fine. This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I'm really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game!"

Following Cawthon's greenlight, the developer of the game, Mega Cat Studios, also came clean about their involvement, and released an official promo image, which you can check out below.

Hi, folks! We've got the official green light from Scott to confirm that #FNAFIntoThePit is indeed happening! More details to come soon, and thank you for the amazing feedback and enthusiasm. We can't wait to show you more from one #FNAF to another. Thank you for being a part ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/dGcPQEBmqR — Mega Cat Studios x WrestleQuest (@megacatstudios) January 25, 2024

While the reveal is exciting, there's still quite a bit we don't know about Into the Pit. The game shares a name with the first in the Fazbear Frights series of books. The book itself is actually a collection of three novellas linked together, all set within the FNAF world. We don't know yet how closely the game will hew to those stories, or what surprises are in store beyond that. But we're sure that when the game finally lands later this year, there will be plenty of fun, and scares, to be had.

