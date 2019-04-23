From the carpet to the jewels, the Thanos influence is strong at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Thanos is not who you would call an obvious style influencer, but at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere in Los Angeles last night, his impact was clear.

The focus of this press tour so far has been on the cast members who survived the snap; however, a few of those dusted made an appearance at the world premiere, as well as some familiar faces from previous Marvel installments. The latter prompted questions as to whether an Endgame appearance should be expected. If that is the case, then this probably ruins the surprise.

As with the recent Game of Thrones final season red carpet, this is a good chance for everyone to celebrate before we all get our hearts broken.

Below are some of SYFY FANGRRLS' favorite looks of the night, including some sartorial nods to the franchise.

Credit: Getty

Fresh off the back of a very successful Captain Marvel run, Brie Larson crushed it once again on the fashion front in custom Celine, serving Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. Larson’s stylist, Samantha McMillen , has been weaving nods to Marvel via the custom garment choices from star-covered Rodarte to the Juicy Couture tracksuit we still wish was available in stores. Thanos gets two shoutouts: the color and the Infinity Stone-inspired custom Irene Neuwirth jewels (for a detailed look scroll down).

Credit: Getty

From the newest Avenger to one who is finally getting her own movie — with an ever-growing cast — after being around since Iron Man 2. Scarlett Johansson sparkled in a strapless custom chainmail Atelier Versace. She also went with a fist full of Infinity Stones-inspired jewels, custom made by Sonia Boyajian

Credit: Getty

Both creations deserve a close-up revealing how different these interpretations are. Johansson’s jewels were a little more elaborate with the gold chain joining the pieces. Thankfully, both are far less gaudy than Thanos’ gauntlet. This is statement jewelry at its finest.

Credit: Getty

Looking much more than pretty in pink was Danai Gurira wearing Oscar de la Renta. Gurira opting for a shade and style that's the opposite of Okoye underscores why she is such a dynamic fashion force — you can never predict what she is going to wear. Hot pink was the biggest trend at this year’s Oscars and it continues to dominate 2019.

Credit: Getty

Tessa Thompson is another person who livens up these events with her dress choices, and this was no exception. The silhouette of the Ronald van der Kemp dress is unconventional — the gown Carice van Houten recently wore by this designer also had these power shoulders — but this handpainted and beaded gown was a stunner. Plus, as the designer notes on Instagram , it is sustainable couture, something we can definitely get behind.

Credit: Getty

There were two very different approaches to the ladysuit trend from Evangeline Lilly and Letitia Wright. Leaning hard into scarlet with both the outfit and bold lipstick choice, Lilly’s Denis Gagnon suit had bows on the sleeves and was overall a draped material delight. Meanwhile, Letitia Wright looks like she just stepped off the set of Killing Eve or the latest James Bond in a chevron pattern Armani Privé suit, which was to die for.

Credit: Getty

Long gone are the days of men turning up to red carpet events in the same navy or black suit, something we are very thankful for. Those are classic looks, particularly at award shows, but at an event such as the Endgame world premiere, these dudes need to turn it up. And they did!

Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Mackie were both in Etro taking a very different pattern approach, and Hemsworth's paisley print was particularly noteworthy. Blue was also the color for Chris Evans in custom Ferragamo, paired with a mint shirt, which complemented Sebastian Stan's more relaxed light blue summer mohair suit and white tee Prada combo.

Credit: Getty

How excited was Robert Downey Jr. to be there? Very, by the looks of things. Plus his Givenchy custom suit would get the Tony Stark seal of approval.

Credit: Getty

The appearance of Natalie Portman caused quite the stir on Twitter as her character has not featured since 2013 in Thor: The Dark World. However, while it is unclear whether Jane survived the snap, it is more likely that she was there to promote the just announced Disney+ documentary Dolphin Reef, which she is narrating. The Dior frock showed that black is also for spring when you add botanical imagery, sparkles and leg slit.

Also sticking to the black ensemble theme was Gwyneth Paltrow mixing Pepper Pots with her actual empire in her own G Label by Goop line. It is rare to see formal short shorts on the red (or purple) carpet, but if anyone is going to do the no pants suit it, then Paltrow seems like a great choice.

Credit: Getty

This Christopher Kane red and black paillette covered creation almost felt like Karen Gillan was cosplaying as her character from the sitcom Selfie. When they figure out how to reverse what Thanos did, can they also bring back TV shows that were canceled too soon? The reverse bowed Jimmy Choo sandals added an extra bit of fun to this retro-futuristic looking outfit.

If Gillan’s outfit looked like it came from the '60s imagining of the future, then Pom Klementieff’s Chanel pre-fall 2019 ensemble was a version of intergalactic office wear.

Credit: Getty

Jewel tones on the purple carpet were a subtle nod to the Infinity Stones that started it all. These were three very different interpretations, with Elizabeth Olsen adding a level of shimmer in Alexandre Vauthier and Zoe Saldana dressed to stand out in magenta Givenchy spring 2019 Haute Couture mixing pleats and peplum. The one-sleeve design was as eye-catching as the statement necklace. On the other end of the scale, Cobie Smulders went for a sultry elegant aesthetic.

Credit: Getty

For a brief moment, you might wonder if this photo is a trick of the eye, but Matt Damon definitely looked like an extra Hemsworth brother (Liam, not pictured, was also in attendance). This also acted as a fun reminder of the play within the movie in Thor: Ragnarok. Tom Hiddleston was absent, so Damon was clearly the ideal stand-in.

Credit: Getty

The power in this photo of Ryan Coogler and Taika Waititi (in a very Thanos shade) with Tessa Thompson — she changed into this wonderfully bonkers checked ruffles — is enough to take out Thanos and restore balance.

Credit: Getty

Because this weekend is (probably) going to involve a lot of heartbreak, let us soften the blow by leaving you with this blessed image of Taika Waititi.