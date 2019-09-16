Animated Funko movie headed to the big screen courtesy of Warner Bros.

After lining the shelves of collectors the world over for years, Funko is making the leap to the big screen.

Warner Animation Group is set to develop an animated feature based on Funko collectibles, per a report from Deadline. The deal will further strengthen the relationship between Warner Bros. and the ubiquitous toymaker, who've had a merchandising relationship that dates back two decades.

The Oscar-nominated animator Teddy Newton (in 2010 for Best Short Film, Animated for Disney-Pixar's Day & Night) will be in charge of the overall storyline, while fellow animation veteran Mark Dindal will direct. In a statement about the deal, Funko CEO Brian Mariotti stressed that this was about making a good movie, and not a two-hour marketing presentation for the brand.

"We’re thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit," said Mariotti. "This isn’t about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them."

While details are still scarce this early on, rumors about a Funko-based animated film started back in January, which hinted that the film would center on the Funko Pop! figures. This would make sense, given they're synonymous with the Funko brand. There were also rumors that characters ranging from Darth Vader to Deadpool, Harley Quinn to Hellboy, and even the ponies from My Little Pony would be making an appearance.

None of that has been confirmed at this point, but a Funko movie does have mega-crossover potential written all over it. Especially considering the success Warner Bros. has had bringing LEGO to the big screen. And while The LEGO Movies and Ninjago relied largely on original characters, The LEGO Batman Movie dove gleefully into the studio's menagerie of characters. It's purely speculative at this point, but given Funko's mass appeal, it would make sense to follow the same path for their bobble-headed characters.

