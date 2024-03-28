Exclusive: Funko Announces New Line of Bitty Pops! Inspired By Despicable Me's Lovable Minions

Break out that trusty pair of blue overalls and start brushing up on your gibberish! Funko will soon release a line of Bitty Pops! inspired by the lovable, banana-scarfing, overall-wearing Minion sidekicks (voiced by Pierre Coffin) of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's Despicable Me franchise, SYFY WIRE can exclusively confirm.

Now available for pre-order, the latest Funko offering is the perfect thing to get you pumped for the impending theatrical release of Despicable Me 4 (hitting the big screen this July). Costing $15 a pop — pun intended, of course — each pack of Minions Bitty Pops! contains four separate figures, as well as a mystery add-on, which includes one of the following: Hyper Rare (1/6) King Bob, Hyper Rare (1/6) Pet Rock Otto, Rare (1/3) Mummy Stuart, and Rare (1/3) Fluffy.

For More on Despicable Me:

Despicable Me 4's Big Game Spot Reveals the Truth Behind All Those Creepy AI Images

Despicable Me 4: Steve Carell, Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara in First Wild Trailer For Supervillain Sequel

Universal Orlando's New Minions Ride Makes You Latest Member of The Vicious 6 Supervillain Group

Funko Announces Bitty Pops! Line Inspired By Despicable Me's Minions

Eye Matie 4PK

Bitty POP: Minions- Eye Matie 4PK Photo: Funko

This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Eye, Matie, Bitty Pop! Cro-Minion, Bitty Pop! Au Naturel, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure.

Frankenbob 4PK

Bitty POP: Minions- Frankenbob 4PK Photo: Funko

This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Frankenbob, Bitty Pop! Bride Kevin, Bitty Pop! Creature Mel, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure.

Roller Skating Stuart 4PK

Bitty POP: Minions- Roller Skating Stuart 4PK Photo: Funko

This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Roller Skating Stuart, Bitty Pop! Pajama Bob, Bitty Pop! Kung Fu Kevin, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure.

Tourist Jerry 4PK

Bitty POP: Minions- Young Gru 4PK Photo: Funko

This 4-pack includes Bitty Pop! Tourist Dave, Bitty Pop! Tourist Jerry, Bitty Pop! Kyle, and a mystery Bitty Pop! figure.

What Are Funko Bitty Pops?

For the uninitiated, Bitty Pops! are just smaller versions of the regular Funko figures we all know and love.

These mini-iterations are "packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids," reads the official product description provided by the company. "Detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty Pop! figures are adhered. Sort and arrange your Bitty Pops! with the included display case! Acrylic display cases are stackable and hold four Bitty Pop! figures each. Vinyl figures are approximately 0.9-inches tall."

When Does Despicable Me 4 Movie Open in Theaters?

Written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, Despicable Me 4 will hit the big screen on Wednesday, July 3 — just in time for the long Independence Day weekend. Steve Carell returns to voice reformed criminal mastermind Gru, who finds himself going up against an old enemy by the name of Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell).

Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Miranda Cosgrove, Chloe Fineman, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan round out the cast.

Since its inception in 2010, the Despicable Me brand has netted close to $5 billion at the worldwide box office. A Minions-inspired theme park (aptly-dubbed Minion Land) opened at Universal Orlando last summer.

The first three Despicable Me films are now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment along with the Minions (the fifth-highest grossing animated feature of all time) and Minions: The Rise of Gru prequels.