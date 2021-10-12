Attack of the G4! Network reveals Nov. 16 linear relaunch with D&D, Attack of the Show!, X-Play & more

TV will never be the same… again. After delighting Comic-Con@Home fans last year with the surprise news that their daily fix for pop culture and gaming will be flickering back to life, G4 has finally revealed the revived network’s long-awaited debut date — and it’s just a quick flick around the dial away.

Beginning Nov. 16, the newly-resurrected G4 TV will light up the linear airwaves once more, returning to its rightful place on the TV dial after a 7-year hiatus. The network pinged to life on fans’ radar during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con with a cryptic “We never stopped playing” tease, and it turns out they meant it: In addition to a slate of all-new hosts, series, and a fresh expansion into the always-online ecosystem, the relaunched network will also feature a heaping helping of classic flagship series.

Yep, that means old-school G4 greats like Attack of the Show! and X-Play are coming back. Former AOTS! ringleader Kevin Pereira (along with “a brand new cavalcade of misfits,” the network teases) will return to anchor the all-but-impossible duty of hosting the no-holds-barred daily variety show, while X-Play veteran Adam Sessler has been enlisted once again to helm the gaming-focused series he helped make famous. This time out, he’ll be “joined by a group of hilarious experts, to bring a brutally honest voice to the modern gaming scene,” says G4.

In addition, G4 will once again be the TV home for Ninja Warrior, the Tokyo-based competitive game show whose gauntlet of high-flying challenges caught fire on the former G4 network and eventually inspired a U.S.-based game show all its own. The network will be the TV home for all 167 episodes of the legendary series that pits usually-hapless contestants against Ninja Warrior’s brutal four-stage obstacle course — and as a bonus, it'll even present a trio of tournaments that’ve never been seen before in the U.S.

On top of all the names and faces longtime fans have missed, G4 is also bringing a fresh batch of all-new original programming — including a new Dungeons & Dragons series — to spice up its November launch.

Video of G4 Is Back! Launch Date Announcement

Longtime G4 fans have gotta be amped to see their favorite TV hangout open its doors once more, but they’re not the only ones. The core team behind the G4 relaunch is loaded with geeks (the cool kind, of course) and gamers.

“Since the initial announcement of G4’s revival at Comic-Con@Home last year, we’ve been in constant dialogue with our audience through the content we’ve produced,” G4 president Russell Arons said in the network’s announcement. “We made a promise to fans that we would build this network with their input and are proud to say that our promise has been kept. At G4, we never stopped playing and can’t wait to have our fans join us in our hilarious and fairly preposterous sandbox on November 16.”

Where can you catch the new G4? It’ll arrive as part of the channel lineup for current Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV subscribers, and will also stream on Philo. There’s also a new mutli-year collaboration with Twitch that’ll roll out online content via G4’s official Twitch channel, and the network says it “will also continue to create channel-specific content across its social media platforms and YouTube” as things get rolling.

Here’s how the network teases three of its new series: Boosted, ESL Gaming, and the new D&D limited series:

Boosted

Boosted is a weekly esports comedy series for curious gamers and esports fanatics alike. Boosted is that moment in-game when you realize you’re the worst player in the lobby. We want to revel in the entry-level as we approach gaming and esports as interns guided by our executive-level experts. Boosted will cover the latest trends, news, and tournaments in the esports world every week.

ESL Gaming

G4 has partnered with ESL Gaming, the world’s leading esports and gaming lifestyle company, to produce and broadcast several prime-time esports programs, a first for ESL Gaming in the US and Canada. G4’s exclusive linear broadcast rights make it the premier destination for ESL Pro Tour events including the IEM Katowice 2022.

Dungeons & Dragons limited series

Coming off the immense success of D&D Live 2021 featuring notable celebrities like Jack Black, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Smith, and DrLupo, G4 will continue its partnership with Wizards of the Coast with an all-new, limited-run series to premiere on G4 this fall. The series will follow four campaigns with a mix of G4 talent, veteran D&D players, and celebrities for a new generation of D&D fans.

Set every alarm in your house for Nov. 16 to catch the network return of G4, and watch for more programming, content, and platform news as the countdown to launch ticks down.