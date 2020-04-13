Gal Gadot teases character growth in Wonder Woman 1984: 'Diana Prince has evolved'

Following her adventures during WWI, Diana Prince is now up to speed on the world of men and the kind of injustices it can often inflict on the innocent. Speaking with Empire for the magazine's upcoming issue, Gal Gadot teased a good dose of character growth in Wonder Woman 1984.

“The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman,” she said. “She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens."

That "something crazy," Empire writes, is the return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who seemingly died at the end of the last movie. How he could have survived after going down in a heroic plane crash (Captain America-style) is still a mystery, one that probably won't be solved until the movie's release in mid-August.

“Chris was an integral part of the [first] movie, and of its success,” Gadot continued. “And because he and I and [director/co-writer Patty Jenkins] really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back.”

Set in the Orwellian year of its title, the Wonder Woman sequel features Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as the plot's two main antagonists: Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked co-star.

Originally meant to open June 5, Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed by two months due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The comic book film is now set to hit theaters Friday, August 14.