Galaxy’s Edge was open 20 minutes at Disneyland before it filled to capacity

Well, the wait for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland is finally over — or just beginning, to be more exact. The new Star Wars-centric park addition is open to the public, but it was only a matter of minutes before it was filled to capacity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plus plenty of tweets from folks hitting up the park to visit Batuu themselves, it only took 20 minutes of general admissions entry for the park section to fill to capacity, bumping anyone else who wanted to visit to a “boarding party” time later in the day.

The section’s main attraction, the Millennium Falcon ride, also didn’t take long to hit wait times north of three hours without a FastPass. Though, later in the day, Disneyland notes that wait dropped to around an hour or so (which isn't bad at all for a buzzy ride at the park). Regardless, there's no doubt it's proving to be a popular new attraction.

The heavy crowds obviously aren’t much of a surprise, but it’s still impressive that fans filled the area up in less than half an hour. Never underestimate the relentless need to search for Easter eggs and take a flight or two in Han’s trademark ship. Disney has legit gone all out with these zones, embedding deep cut lore details into everything from the sidewalks to the snack bar.

Galaxy’s Edge is open now at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The Galaxy’s Edge park section at Disney World in Florida opens August 29. Just, you know, try to book as much stuff as possible in advance. Because those lines probably aren’t getting any shorter.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)