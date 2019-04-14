Game of Thrones’ 12 fiercest costumes (to date), ranked

It's virtually impossible to go to any con these days and not see some form of Game of Thrones cosplay every other second, from Daenerys with a dragon perched on her shoulder to the Hound clutching a KFC bucket (this actually happened). You know at least ten Jon Snows are going to be there sweating it out in faux fur.

The show’s head costume designer, Michele Clapton, brought the fashion of Westeros to life in every way possible, from wearing down leather and metal as if they’ve already gone through battle to using something really unexpected for that cape Jon never seems to take off. Embroiderer Michele Carragher used her sorcery to add an unreal amount of detail to many of the already rich fabrics. Even the twigs and leaves that cloak the Children of the Forest glimmer with beads and sequins up close.

Fashion in Westeros is loaded with meaning and symbolism. Some, like the animals of Houses that come just short of eating each other on the wedding dress Sansa never actually gets married in, is obvious. Even more is based not just on George R.R. Martin's verbal imagery but the journey a character experiences from the end of a long summer to the blast of brutal winter. Entire wardrobes can represent character evolutions.

Before we see what potential cosplays Season 8 has to reveal, see the costumes we at SYFY WIRE can’t erase from our memory after seven seasons — and relive who wore what to their wedding, battle, death or otherwise.