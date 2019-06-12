WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones' Emmy push; Legion S3 first look; more

Game of Thrones has officially thrown its crown in the ring for this year's Emmys. After the 2019 Emmy nomination ballots were officially announced, HBO's sword-and-sorcery epic has put a number of nominations up for consideration this year. Most notably, the series finale, "The Iron Throne," is up for Best Writing. Clearly, the significant backlash didn't squash any awards season expectations from the higher-ups.

The last-ever episode is also up for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, which was helmed by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. David Nutter's "The Last of the Starks" and Miguel Sapochnik's "The Last Night" are also in the running.

As far as on-screen talent, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have been submitted for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Alfie Allen, Pilou Asbaek, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage and Richard Dormer were all submitted for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams are all up for consideration for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Not to be left out, Carice Van Houten is also up for consideration as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

During its first seven seasons, Game of Thrones has tallied up 38 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. We'll see how those numbers start to change when the 2019 nominees are announced on July 16. In the meantime, you can read the full nominating ballots here, if you're so inclined.

Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse is galloping toward the small screen.

Amazon has teamed up with The BBC to develop a series based on the author's 1961 supernatural novel, which begins with a list of names found inside a dead woman's shoe. Events soon lead to the titular Pale Horse, which is home to a trio of (alleged) witches versed in the dark arts.

Sarah Phelps, who has previously adapted four of Christie's works, will write the screenplay for the two-part series.

"This new drama allows writer Sarah Phelps to continue her exploration of the 20th century through Christie’s stories, with the book’s fantastic, foreboding atmosphere completely suited to Sarah’s unique style of adaptation," said James Prichard CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, who's also attached as an executive producer.

(via Variety)

FX has released an extended look at Legion's third and final season.

After David (Dan Stevens) took a heel-turn at the conclusion of Season 2, he's gone off and started himself an Alice in Wonderland-style cult. Which... actually sounds pretty consistent for Noah Hawley's psychedelic superhero series.

Legion will return to FX on June 24. In the meantime, you can check out the in-depth look at David's cult right here:

Video of Legion | Season 3: First Look | FX

Last but not least, John Cleese and Sienna Guillory have signed onto the feature adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog.

At this point, both performers' roles are being kept under wraps, though production is expected to start up in July. They'll be joining the previously announced Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall, who will share the screen with a giant CGI version of Clifford (we assume).

The film is based on the children's book series by Norman Bridwell. It was first announced last month, with Walt Becker attached to direct.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)