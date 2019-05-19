Game of Thrones fans say goodbye during its last ever episode

Well, this was it. The culmination of eight seasons of political backstabbing, ice zombies, faceless assassins, dragons, and warging all came to head as Game of Thrones came to a definitive conclusion this evening.

After the shocking turn of events in last week's "The Bells," the long-determined Daenerys Targaryen laid waste to King's Landings defenses, putting her in a position to take power after Cersei Lannister's surrender. Then she and her last surviving dragon, Drogon, went ahead and burned King's Landing -- all of King's Landing -- to the ground.

So, with that controversial installment setting the stage, how did people react to the finale?

*Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones final episode to follow*

With King's Landing a burning pile of cinder, Daenerys was ready to take the throne and begin her long-awaited reign as Queen. Jon Snow had other ideas.

And if the shocking death of Daenerys wasn't enough, Drogon's reaction really tugged at the heartstrings.

Then, with Jon and Tyrion imprisoned, a council of Lords came together and, at Tyrion's suggestion, elected to make Bran Stark king.

After that was all said and done, Sansa Stark was made Queen of the North, leaving the Seven Kingdoms in a kind of Westerosi Brexit. Tyrion was named Hand of the King, and Jon Snow was ordered back to the Night's Watch -- which did allow for one aspect of a happy ending for him.

And there we have it. The last ever airing of a show that not only helped show the appeal of fantasy storytelling into the mainstream but became one of the most-watched, most-talked about, and most tweeted-about shows of all time.

What was your opinion of the last episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!