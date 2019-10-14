Game of Thrones gourmet: Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie eat fancy fare served on Longclaw

Latest Stories

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 14, 2019

HBO’s premiere fantasy show recently ended its dominant run, but that doesn’t mean its stars have given up feasting together. And when Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie dined at Chicago’s three-star Michelin restaurant Alinea, they dined in thematic style — complete with a replica Longclaw as a serving tool.

Chef/owner Grant Achatz is an admitted GoT superfan, so much so that his team gave him a replica of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont’s Longclaw (a bastard sword ironically given to the bastard Jon Snow as a reward for saving Mormont’s life) as a Christmas gift. When Harington and Christie came to eat at his restaurant, Achatz couldn’t pass up a chance to serve them a dish on Valyrian steel.

Take a look:

“Frozen aerated Meyer lemon on a nitro frozen Long Claw,” Achatz wrote of the video showing some smoking lemon halves resting on the famous blade. Snow's weapon of choice is better used for bifurcating lemons than decapitating traitors. 

Achatz, who “would use story lines or show quotes during preservice meetings as analogies to service issues for inspiration or problem solving,” even got Harington to sign the sword for him after the meal. Unfortunately, this wasn’t a replica of Brienne of Tarth’s even more appropriately-named blade, Ice (AKA Oathkeeper).

Game of Thrones may be finished, but Harington is on his way to Marvel in the 2020 film The Eternals.

