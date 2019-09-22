Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones takes the crown of Outstanding Drama Series, closing out its final season on a high note

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season may not have swept the 2019 Emmys like many had hoped, but the epic HBO fantasy series was still able to secure the biggest win of the night for Outstanding Drama Series. It marks the show's fourth triumph over the category after Seasons 5-7 accomplished the same feat over the last few years.

While many viewers had issues with the last six episodes, no one can deny that the small screen adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire novels helped turn television into a spectacle that is now able to rival the biggest studio blockbuster.

“This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin. Thank you for taking a chance on two producers who had never done it before … For everyone who worked with us on it, I can’t believe we finished it … We shall never see your like again," said co-creator David Benioff while accepting the award. Along with fellow co-creator, D.B. Weiss, he wrote and directed the final episode of the show, entitled "The Iron Throne."

“You make everything we write better," Weiss said to the cast members gathered behind himself and Benioff. "We love you and we have loved every minute we have spent with all of you … Thank you to the hardest working crews in show business, the dragons who shot for 70 nights straight in freezing Belfast rain [and] the wolves who shot all around the world … It is amazing that all of you are still alive."

That last part was a light-hearted reference to the show's famous tendency to kill off major characters in shocking and unexpected ways.

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Game of Thrones was nominated in seven categories, it was only able to nab two victories. The other was for Outstanding Supporting Actor, which went to Peter Dinklage and his portrayal of fan favorite character, Tyrion Lannister. In that category, Dinklage was able to beat out his fellow co-stars, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy).

When it came to other opportunities, the series lost out on wins for Outstanding Lead Actress (Emilia Clarke); Outstanding Supporting Actress (Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, and Gwendoline Christie); Best Drama Writing ("The Iron Throne"); and Best Drama Directing ("The Long Night," "The Last of the Starks," and "The Iron Throne").

At the Creative Emmys, Thrones nabbed a laundry list of statues for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie.

Even with so many losses at the main show, HBO has nothing to worry about. Westeros will have its chance to take home more gold in the future thanks to a number of spinoffs and prequels the network is pursuing with Martin and other creatives. Just the other day, we reported that a show centering around the dragon-riding, insanity-prone Targaryen family is on the fast track to active production.