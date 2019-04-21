Norwegian police 'arrest' Night King on grounds of animal cruelty and destruction of property

After millennia of injustices against the world of the living, the Night King from Game of Thrones has finally been held accountable for his heinous actions...kind of.

In a parody Facebook post from a few days back, the upstanding police officers of Trondheim, Norway proudly announced that they had apprehended the White Walker leader on grounds of animal cruelty and appalling rumors of wall destruction. These are obvious references to the villain's actions in Season 7, where he killed one of Dany's dragons (before turning it into an ice zombie) and destroyed The Wall, allowing his undead army to march into the territory of living humans.

"This particular post was meant to be funny; these kind of posts generate a lot of attention and new followers for us. That's useful when we later ask for help i.e. solving crime or search for missing persons," the Trondheim police told SYFY Wire in a statement. "Behind the mask is one of our younger officers, handpicked for the job."

In addition, the post included photos of the Night King (dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, of course) posing for a mugshot and being led into a solitary jail cell. The arresting officers, jokingly referred to as Trondheim's night's watchmen, also accused the Night King of turning once-fruitful regions into desolate wastelands.

"The response has been overwhelming and by far our most liked, commented and shared post," the police added. "We are great fans. Valar Morghulis."

While he was absent from the Season 8 premiere last Sunday, the Night King left a chilling message for the living at the home of House Umber, which was discovered by Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer). A major battle against him and his army of White Walkers at Winterfell will take place in Episode 3; based on the teaser released so far, this week's episode will be devoted to the major preparations for the coming conflict.

"People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is," Vladimir Furdik, who plays the antagonist in the series, said last month. "There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time."

Episode 2 of Season 8 premieres tonight on HBO at 9pm EST.