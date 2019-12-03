Latest Stories

Little Monsters
How Little Monsters uses zombies as relationship therapy
Game of Thrones Season 8
Credit: HBO
Try to survive 'The Long Night' in this behind-the-scenes clip from Game of Thrones Season 8

Josh Weiss
Dec 3, 2019

You can now bring the entirety of Game of Thrones into your home with an over-sized box set that collects all eight seasons of HBO's acclaimed high fantasy series. Going for about $250 a popGame of Thrones: The Complete Series doesn't just provide you with 73 episodes of blood, dragons, sex, and violence.

No, for that price you also get goodies like exclusive deleted scenes, animated histories of Season 8 locales, and a 30-minute documentary that explores the making of the final season's third episode, "The Long Night." You know, just that tiny little battle that pitted humanity's last hope against the White Walkers.

The Seven have smiled upon this day, because we have an exclusive clip from that featurette, which is entitled When Winter Falls. In the video below, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) act as guides, taking you behind-the-scenes of the harrowing episode.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, "The Long Night" required 55 days of grueling night shoots across 11 weeks. In fact, the final stand against the Night King and his undead minions is the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film.

"Oh my goodness, it was overwhelming," Christie says in the clip above, trying to convey the insane scope and physicality of the third episode. "You're on this huge set, it's filled with smoke. It feels like maybe a 1,000 people on the set with extras, crew, and cast."

Sadly, the Battle of Winterfell claimed the lives of several beloved characters who had been able to survive everything up until that point. Let us take a quick moment to remember the sacrifices made by Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Beric Dondarrion, Lyanna Mormont, and Melisandre.

While Game of Thrones is over for good, HBO is just getting started in the world of Westeros. In late October, the premium cable network gave the go-ahead for an origin series about the dragon-riding House Targaryen. 

