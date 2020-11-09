Gaming: James Gunn shows off Xbox Series X ahead of Peacemaker shoot. Plus, Spider-Man: Miles Morales launch trailer

With The Suicide Squad now wrapped, James Gunn is preparing production on his Peacemaker spinoff series for HBO Max. Posting on Twitter, the writer-director revealed that he's heading into a two-week quarantine before the cameras start rolling in Canada. To pass the time, Gunn plans to clock some hours on his brand-new Xbox Series X (a "lovely gift" from his buddies at Microsoft). "The only real true benefit of fame is not having to wait in lines as much (including for Xboxes)," he wrote.

While the last eight months have been rather tough on the world of entertainment, Gunn has enjoyed "the busiest time" of his career "between two movies and a TV show." Announced back in late September, the Peacemaker show will star John Cena in the title role and explore the origins of the character, whom Cena has described as "a douchey Captain America." Gunn added that he's "the guy who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he needs to kill along the way."

Right now, it's unclear how the series will tie into the events of next summer's soft reboot of Task Force X on the big screen. While answering fan questions shortly after the announcement of the Peacemaker project, Gunn said that he and the studio are "holding off announcing the timeline" until The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters. The comic book movie is slated to debut to the public on Aug. 6, 2021.

Get a glimpse of Spider-Cat in action (clawing his way to justice!) with the thrilling launch trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man won't be available for another few days, but you can certainly get yourself pumped as Miles (voiced by Nadji Jeter) takes a heroic oath from Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) and sets out to protect New York City. He certainly gets more than he bargained for when an all-out war breaks out between energy corporation Roxxon and a high-tech criminal army known as The Underground.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Trailer I PS5, PS4

In the run-up to the game's release, Sony and Insomniac have incentivized players with early access to DLC like special costumes. For example, one is inspired by the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film. Reviews came online last week and they were, on the whole, mostly positive. IGN described the title as "fantastic" with "distinctive moves and enemies" that's an "excellent way to break in your new PlayStation 5."

Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes on sale for the PlayStations 4 and 5 this coming Thursday, Nov. 12. Customers can choose from two different editions: Standard ($49.99) and Ultimate ($69.99). The latter comes with more features, including a remastered version of the 2018 game.

Black Friday is fast approaching and while we probably won't see the usual hordes of people storming their local superstores this year, we'll still get the usual influx of tech-based deals. Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, Nintendo has announced a special Switch bundle for $299.99 that includes a download code for Mario Kart 8, as well as a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

In addition, the company will be offering a selection of Switch games for $39, a price that is $20 lower than their suggested retail price. Families will be able to take advantage of a $20 price slash for any of the following titles: Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Elsewhere, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! are going to be available for $29.99, which is 50% off the suggested retail price. Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, which comes with two DLC packs, is heading for a discounted price of $19.99.

Credit: James Sheppard/Future via Getty Images

"When people are doing their holiday shopping this year, we want to provide them with an array of choices for spending family time together through the excitement and fun of Nintendo Switch," Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a statement. “Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to gift themselves a Nintendo Switch system as well, with a new bundle that offers instant connection with Nintendo Switch Online, along with a full suite of offers on games in our software library.”

The bundle will be available starting Sunday, Nov. 22. You can get more info right here.