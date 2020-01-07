Gaming: Fate/Grand Order dominates Twitter; UK scores classic video game stamps; more

The most talked about video game on Twitter in 2019 wasn't Fortnite, but a mobile game from Japan called Fate/Grand Order, the social media website revealed today. According to The Washington Post, this is the second year in which Fate/Grand Order has topped the list.

Having launched in 2015 from developer Aniplex, the title is an anime-inspired, turn-based, Final Fantasy-esque RPG that is available to play on all smart Android devices. Based on a SuperData report from a few years back, Fate/Grand Order brought in $982 million of revenue in 2017.

Fortnite came in second followed by Final Fantasy, Identity V, Granblue Fantasy, Ensemble Stars, Monster Strike, PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds, Minecraft, and Super Smash Bros.

Video of Fate/Grand Order Servant Class Trailer: SABER

Japan was also No. 1 on the list of "Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming." The United States came in second followed by South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Spain, and the Philippines.

“Twitter’s popularity in Japan continues to play a role in what games people talk about locally and globally,” Rishi Chadha, global head of gaming partnerships at Twitter, told The Washington Post. “The fandom from the region continues to drive conversation around many of the most tweeted about games in the world, showcasing that video games truly have no borders.”

Snail mail in the United Kingdom is about to get infinitely cooler.

England's Royal Mail just announced a line of retro stamps inspired by classic video game titles from the 1980s and '90s such as Tomb Raider and Lemmings.

"An action-packed collection celebrating classic UK-designed video games that put the ‘joy’ in ‘joystick’. A fun set of Stamps and Collectibles to get your thumbs twitching," reads the Royal Mail website's description of the stamps.

Credit: Royal Mail

The stamps are currently available for pre-order. Postcards are also available. For more details, click here.

Netflix's television adaptation of The Witcher may be receiving polarizing reviews from fans and critics, but there is one person who absolutely loves it: Geralt of Rivia.

No, we're not talking about Henry Cavill, who plays the famed monster hunter in the new show. We're talking about the video game voice of Geralt, Doug Cockle.

"Ok...finally saw all 8 episodes of @witchernetflix!" wrote Cockle on Twitter. "I LOVE IT. The time jumps are challenging, but it all comes together in the end. The main characters are wonderfully played by a talented cast and the world is lovingly realized. Bring on series 2! #witchernetflix #Witcher."

Cockle has voiced Rivia in three Witcher games since 2007 and even nabbed a Golden Joystick win for his performance in the Blood and Wine expansion pack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

A second season of The Witcher is already in development at Netflix.