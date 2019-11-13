Netflix renews The Witcher for a second season ahead of Season 1 premiere

Get ready for even more of Geralt of Rivia's sexy monster-hunting exploits, because The Witcher has just been renewed for a second season at Netflix. The exciting news, confirmed by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich on Twitter, comes ahead of the show's Season 1 premiere late next month.

"I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures... in Season Two," wrote Hissrich on social media. "I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us."

The Netflix Twitter account doubled down on the Season 2 news, writing: "Geralt's adventure is only beginning.... The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2!"

During a recent interview, Hissrich revealed that she has the fantasy series mapped out through seven seasons. At the time, she voiced her hopes for a second-season renewal.

"Right now it’s just about ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?’ The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into Season 1, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to," Hissrich said.

Based on the best-selling novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the dangerous creature-slaying adventures of Geralt (played in the Netflix adaptation by Man of Steel's Henry Cavill) on the fictional "Continent." Sapkowski's books have been adapted several times over the years for comics, film, video games, television, and even board games.

The upcoming series co-stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, and Emma Appleton.

Season 1 of The Witcher drops on Netflix on Dec. 20.