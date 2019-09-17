Latest Stories

George R.R. Martin
Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin thinks Targaryen spinoff has 'first-rate' script and bible

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 17, 2019

George R.R. Martin may know a thing or two about the latest Game of Thrones spinoff, but he's not telling... much. 

The A Song of Ice & Fire author has once again taken to his LiveJournal page, this time dispelling a flurry of rumors surrounding the second Game of Thrones-inspired series currently being developed by HBO. While it was recently reported that the unnamed series was closer to being ordered to pilot, Martin confirmed that it hasn't happened just yet. 

Oh, and he also mentioned that the show does has a title — which he knows, but isn't willing to share at the moment. He did, however, stress that the show's name is "not the obvious title," implying it won't be called Fire & Blood — the name of his book that the show is loosely based upon. It chronicles the Targaryen reign of Westeros some 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, though Martin noted: "it contains enough materials for a dozen shows." 

Though he didn't get into any specifics, Martin did say that "it has a script and a bible, and both of them are terrific, first-rate, exciting," before praising showrunner Ryan Condal, who previously penned big-budget films like Rampage and Hercules, as well as the USA series Colony

"He's a helluva strong writer, and a huge fan of A Song of Ice & Fire, Dunk & Egg, and Westeros in general," Martin continued. "I’ve loved working with him, and if the Seven Gods and HBO are kind, I hope to keep on working with him for years to come on this new successor show." 

Martin also stressed that the Targaryen series is a completely separate entity from the other spinoff being led by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts, which will be set thousands of years before Game of Thrones. Or, as Martin put it, the one he's "still not supposed to call The Long Night."  

He did confirm one other detail: the Targaryen show will be including dragons. Which most of us already assumed, but it's nice to know that for sure, right?

