Spooky casting: Ghostbusters possesses Finn Wolfhard and Seth Rogen enters The Twilight Zone

Josh Weiss
Mar 1, 2019

Boo!

Just kidding, but also not. We've got two major bits of supernatural casting news that will make you scream with terror and delight.

Please make sure to turn on the lights before reading...

Announced just a few weeks ago, Jason Reitman's secret Ghostbusters project is already putting together its cast.

According to Variety, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, It: Chapter One) and Carrie Coone (Fargo, Avengers: Infinity War) are both being eyed for roles in the supernatural comedy. While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the report says that Coone and Wolfhard may a single mother and her son, respectively.

Finn Wolfhard & Carrie Coone

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images & John Shearer/Getty Images

Apparently, Reitman was dubious about hiring anyone from Stranger Things, given the fact that the Netflix series has a lot in common with Ghostbusters. (Not to mention the fact that Wolfhard's Stranger Things character actually dressed up as a Ghostbuster during Season 2 of the Netflix series.) Per the report, however, Wolfhard really impressed at his audition, snagging the role.

A sequel to the 1984 original, Reitman's Ghostbusters film is looking to start filming this summer with a theatrical release the following summer.

The director, who wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House), came under fire after he said that he wanted to "hand the movie back to the fans." This sparked a backlash from those who felt that Reitman was bashing the all-female reboot of the franchise from 2016. He eventually clarified his statement, and the reboot's director, Paul Feig, came to his defense.

Meanwhile, over at CBS All Access, Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot, already filled to the brim with A-list stars, just announced another big name: Seth Rogen.

The network revealed today that The Lion King star would appear in one of three debut episodes dropping on April 1. No plot details were given for Rogen's episode, but it was confirmed to be written by Rick and Morty producer Alex Rubens.

Seth Rogen

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The anthology revival, which dropped its first full trailer last week, will also feature Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun. 

Based on Rod Serling's game-changing creation from the late '50s and early '60s, The Twilight Zone will tell unrelated tales of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. More likely than not, the main character of each episode will learn a life-altering lesson that usually takes the form of a shocking and horrifying twist.

Like Serling before him, Peele is serving as the host/narrator.

