The weirdness is real in first trailer for CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone reboot

Contributed by
square-headshot.jpg
Swapna Krishna
Feb 21, 2019

CBS All Access has finally revealed the official trailer for its upcoming revival of The Twilight Zone — and there's no doubt the classic anthology will be making an A-list return. The series will premiere Monday, April 1, with two original episodes. The show will air weekly starting Thursday, April 11 exclusively on CBS All Access.

The trailer features Jordan Peele’s voiceover, along with flashes of different scenes from the first few episodes of the anthology series. “Everything that happens in this universe has to be the way it is,” Peele says. “Things happen the way they should.”

While the trailer doesn’t give viewers much indication of story or plot, Adam Scott (of Parks and Recreation fame) is prominently featured. He will be appearing in the episode "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," which is a remake of an episode from the classic series starring William Shatner. A number of other high-profile actors also appear in the trailer, including John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, and Steven Yeun. 

The show will be hosted by Peele. It is set to include cast members such as Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

Peele will also produce the standalone anthology series, along with Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes. The show began shooting in Vancouver on October 1.

The Twilight Zone is a revival of the original television series that ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The show has become a cultural staple in its own right, and has since inspired modern day takes such as Netflix's acclaimed Black Mirror. Viewers can stream every episode of the original production on CBS All Access in anticipation of the new series.

