Gotham fans and cast weigh in on bittersweet ending and long-awaited arrival of Batman

After five seasons, Gotham took its final bow tonight as the Batman prequel series came to a close.

When it first launched in 2014, the series was set in the aftermath of Thomas and Martha Wayne's murder, with Gotham City newcomer James Gordon (Ben Mckenzie) left to comfort their young son, Bruce (David Mazouz). To speed things along, tonight's series finale, titled "The Beginning...," jumped forward a full 10 years, which gave the young Master Wayne plenty of time to train before donning the infamous cowl.

After five long seasons of buildup, Bruce became Batman and Gordon was promoted to Commissioner (and finally grew a sweet 'stache). Even though it was a satisfying conclusion, it can still be hard to say goodbye...

Along with the fans, the show's cast and crew also weighed in to say their goodbyes and thank the Gothamites for supporting the show through the years.

Now that Gotham has concluded, we'll have to wait to get our Caped Crusader fix with Matt Reeves' upcoming feature The Batman, which has lingered in development for quite some time. Ben Affleck, who played the Dark Knight in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Suicide Squad recently stepped down from the role, and Reeves' take is expected to reboot the character for the big screen — again.

Also this year, Todd Phillips will take his own detour through Gotham City with Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the future Clown Prince of Crime. Then there's Titans upcoming second season, which will feature Game of Thrones' Iain Glen as an older, wiser Bats. Oh, and let's not forget Epix's Pennyworth series, focusing on a young, suave Alfred.

