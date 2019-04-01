Latest Stories

IDW's Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary one-shot
Exclusive: The original Ghostbusters gang discovers Atlantis in IDW's 35th anniversary one-shot
Cameron Monaghan as The Joker on Fox's Gotham
Gotham pretty much wins April Fools Day with first look at Joker in series finale
Storm_BlackPanther_FF_#544_3
There is hope for Storm and Black Panther as a couple
Harry Potter Trivia Challenge with Tom Felton: Weasley Edition
WATCH: Harry Potter Trivia Challenge with Tom Felton: Weasley Edition
Josh Weiss
Apr 1, 2019

Fox has won April Fools Day 2019, so everyone is now free to pack up and go home.

To celebrate the annual holiday of merry pranksters, the network unveiled our first-ever look at Gotham’s version of the Joker, who will be showing up on the series finale of the Batman prequel show.

Played by Cameron Monaghan, this take on the iconic Caped Crusader villain looks to be a mix of the interpretations done by Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger. That being said, he looks way creepier and insane than those two ever did, don't you think?

Check out the holly, jolly teaser (simply titled "J") below:

No one other than the Joker could take a batarang straight to the hand and find it absolutely hilarious. Nicholson and Ledger are both there, but the manic glee of Mark Hamill's voice performance for the antagonist on Batman: The Animated Series is also definitely present.

Mentally and criminally insane just like his twin brother, Jerome, Jeremiah Valeska was really set onto his destiny-laden path in Episode 7 of Season 5, "Ace Chemicals," where he fell into a vat of toxic chemicals that disfigured his face forever. Currently catatonic over in Arkham Asylum, it looks like he's about to snap into the Joker persona for good.

And it's not just Jeremiah who's coming into his own. Last week, Fox dropped a Gotham poster that showed off Batman for the first time. This persona is, of course, to be occupied by David Mazouz's Bruce Wayne (perhaps with an actual assist from someone bigger).

Only two episodes of the fifth and final season (subtitled "Legend of the Dark Knight") remain. The penultimate installment, “They Did What?” airs on Thursday Apr. 18, while the last episode ever, “The Beginning,” makes its world premiere on Thursday, Apr. 25.

2019 is a very big year for the Batman mythos, especially since the caped and cowled vigilante just turned 80 this past weekend. And as Batman rises, so does his greatest nemesis. In the fall, we'll see Joaquin Phoenix transform into Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips' Joker origin film when it opens Oct. 4.

