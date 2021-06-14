Greenland: One of the pandemic era’s biggest sci-fi hits is getting a post-apocalytpic sequel

Time to seek shelter — a sequel to 2020's Greenland is officially on a collision course with a screen near you, Variety has confirmed. Titled Greenland: Migration, the follow-up will be written and directed by the returning Ric Roman Waugh and Chris Sparling, respectively.

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin are expected to reprise the roles of John and Allison Garrity, who survived an extinction-level event (a big-ass comet, to be exact) at the end of the first movie by traveling to a heavily fortified bunker in the titular country. When the sequel picks up, the Garrity family heads aboveground, traveling across the frozen wasteland that was once Europe in search of a new home.

Filming on Migration is expected to begin sometime next year, with Butler producing alongside Basil Iwanyk and Alan Siegel.

Video of Family Evacuates As A &quot;Planet Killer&quot; Comet Heads For Earth | Greenland | Prime Video

Greenland became a sleeper pandemic hit last summer when it brought in over $52 million from 26 different countries — many of whom were imposing strict lockdowns. Originally slated to hit U.S. theaters in August 2020, Greenland was delayed before distributor STX decided to skip the domestic big screen entirely in favor of an SVOD rollout following an exclusive run on HBO Max.

Despite the fact that it was a disaster movie in a time when many people felt like they were living in the end times, Greenland still managed to resonate with critics and audiences alike. It nabbed a 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and topped rental charts for both Apple and Google Play. Even the master of horror himself, Stephen King, took to Twitter to praise a memorable sequence.

"Greenland spoke to our humanity in the middle of a global catastrophic event, highlighting what people are capable of doing to one another, both good and bad, when it’s life or death," Waugh said in a statement to Variety.

Prior to Greenland's production, Waugh and Butler had already worked together on Angel Has Fallen — the third entry in the Die Hard-inspired Olympus Has Fallen franchise. The duo are once again teaming up for another movie in the series entitled Night Has Fallen.