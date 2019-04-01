Guardians of the Galaxy: Zoe Saldana 'proud' of Disney for reversing James Gunn decision

The news of James Gunn’s reinstatement to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — after a targeted campaign focused on old Tweets featuring offensive humor pushed Disney to fire the director — rocked the internet.

Once a company as big and risk-averse as Disney made a call about something as financially monumental like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seemed highly unlikely that it would be reversed. Yet, reversed it was and now the actors once under Gunn’s guiding hand — like Gamora portrayer Zoe Saldana — are reacting to the news.

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress held the same sentiment she did when she (along with the rest of the main GotG cast) petitioned for Disney to rethink dumping the Gunn.

"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back," Saldana said. But it’s more than pride for Gunn, whose behavior during this pseudo-scandal was reportedly a factor in his rehiring. It’s about the larger forces at work. "I'm so proud of Disney, actually,” said Saldana, “that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important."

Gunn’s remorse was certainly not hurt by DC’s decision to snap up the director for the next Suicide Squad movie, which should benefit from his particular brand of action/comedy. Seeing his marketability with their competitor may have pushed Disney to do what Saldana is proud of, but even so, the company has now set a precedent with regards to past questionable behavior: there is the possibility of redemption.

Now word on how long the new Guardians of the Galaxy has been delayed by this roller coaster, but Gunn fans can see his spin on a DC property with The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, 2021.