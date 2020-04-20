Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Edgar Wright on the TV, books and movies keeping them sane right now

With the entertainment world effectively put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, productions around the industry have been delayed or otherwise called off. That means a lot of AAA genre directors are simply having to sit around the house and do...what exactly? That's what Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) set out to find when he launched a large-scale Twitter Q&A featuring some of the world's premiere voices in genre film - including Darren Aronofsky (Mother!), Rian Johnson (The Last Jedi), and Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead).

While the full conversation is worth exploring for the true genre diehards, many of the highlights simply come from the honesty of its participants and the interesting sources from which they restore their creative juices. Del Toro kicked off the talk with the request that those taking part talk about what they love, be that reading, watching, or listening:

Del Toro began by answering his own queries, explaining that he'd been indoors for over a month and rewatching Mitchell Leisen films:

Johnson, Wright, Iron Giant filmmaker Brad Bird, Tiger Are Not Afraid helmer Issa Lopez, and many, many more chimed in on their coronavirus media of choice:

Phew, that's an extensive list that's only growing as more filmmakers chime in.

While del Toro also highlighted his affection for cooking competition Chopped, he also commited to starting genre shows Devs and Altered Carbon in the future. Even these genre giants have Netflix queues like the rest of us - and they've been generous enough to give fans and filmmaking hopefuls alike their own watchlists.