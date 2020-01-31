Everybody's Freaking Out About: Han is back! And two Doctor Who shocks!

Welcome to Everybody's Freaking Out About... Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with our What's Everybody Mad About This Week?! series. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!

We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom's collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.

This week, special mention goes to the emotional, perfectly on-message finale of The Good Place, the hit NBC comedy series that stole our hearts and taught us more about philosophy than we ever thought we'd want to understand. I'm still crying a little bit. It's fine.

But there are bigger fish to fry. In reality, we're touching on the huuuuge reveal in the F9 trailer, a couple of big Doctor Who moments — the return of a beloved character and an introduction to an instantly beloved new (-ish) character — as well as something that I, personally, am very excited about. This is my column so I do what I want.