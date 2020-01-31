Everybody's Freaking Out About: Han is back! And two Doctor Who shocks!

Welcome to Everybody's Freaking Out About... Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with our What's Everybody Mad About This Week?! series. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!
We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom's collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.
This week, special mention goes to the emotional, perfectly on-message finale of The Good Place, the hit NBC comedy series that stole our hearts and taught us more about philosophy than we ever thought we'd want to understand. I'm still crying a little bit. It's fine.
But there are bigger fish to fry. In reality, we're touching on the huuuuge reveal in the F9 trailer, a couple of big Doctor Who moments — the return of a beloved character and an introduction to an instantly beloved new (-ish) character — as well as something that I, personally, am very excited about. This is my column so I do what I want.
Han is back, baby
After a huge, celebratory trailer event that included a concert and more celebrities than anyone knows what to do with, we have a new trailer for F9. There's a LOT going on here. Not only do we get the inevitably epic car tricks, the return of Charlize Theron's baddie, and Helen freaking Mirren, apparently Jon Cena's character, Jakob, is Dom's long-lost brother??
This is all about family — more than ever, and we could not be more hyped. If you haven't watched the trailer, go watch it right now. And then come back and scream with us. Scream with the rest of the internet. Because that's not all. While all those things I've mentioned already are very exciting, they're nothing in comparison to the final surprise.
At the end of the trailer, when you think it's all said and done, when you think the insanity is over and the dust has settled, in comes one more enormous suprise: Sung Kang's Han Lue. He's back. He's alive. And he's snackin' and snarkin', just as expected.
Needless to say, fans were losing their damn minds at this announcement.
Fans who have been begging for "Justice for Han" for years could not be happier. I could not be happier. The entire internet could not be happier. Let's all celebrate — and not question at all how this is possible. Just roll with it.
Captain Jack returns…
The big "holy s**t" freakout news of the week belongs to none other than John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness, who returned for a cameo in this week's new Doctor Who episode, "Fugitive of the Judoon."
It was a short one, to say the least. Barrowman's ever-dashing, ever-flirty former Time Agent popped into the proceedings to warn of an impending "lone Cyberman" that she needs to be on the lookout for. Just as quickly as he appeared, he was gone.
SYFY WIRE got the chance to speak with Barrowman about his cameo — which, unfortunately, was confirmed as a one-off appearance this season — and he said exactly what most Whovians probably expected: That playing "the character — Jack Harkness — was like putting on an old coat. I put it on and know who I am and what to say and how to react. It just comes second nature."
Fans were, yes, absolutely psyched to have Captain Jack back, even for just a moment. There's still some hope that he'll return beyond this season. Cross your fingers, gang!
A new Doctor...
Then there's the other big Doctor Who news of the week. This is, really, a lot of "holy wow" shoved into one big reveal, but we're gonna put it in one section of this week's roundup because we mainly wanna focus on the main aspect: the new Doctor.
No, it's not a new actor portraying the show’s main Doctor. That privilege still belongs to Jodie Whittaker. I'm talking about actress Jo Martin, who appeared in "Fugitive of the Judoon" and introduced herself as none other than "the Doctor."
What does this mean?
Well, it means a lot. For one, it means Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor isn't the first female Doctor. Also, we now have a black person — a black woman — as the titular character of a long-running, long-beloved science fiction series. That's huge. That is so exciting.
Martin's appearance also might mean Whittaker isn't the Thirteenth Doctor but some other number and we all (the Doctor included) have just lost track! But maybe this is just a Doctor from a different timeline that we, the audience, have never had the privilege of seeing. Maybe Martin's Doctor was a thing even before William Hartnell's First Doctor; her TARDIS and clothing options certainly indicate as such.
In short, Martin's Doctor could be from any point in the series — both the original and the reboot — and that is incredibly exciting. That changes up a lot of canon and adds so many more exciting possibilities down the line. Be psyched! Be very psyched! (And, spoiler alert, people were very psyched.)
The Crows Have Eyes 3 trailer…
No, nothing about Schitt's Creek is genre (except the fact that most of David and Moira Rose's outfits make them look like they belong in charmingly low-budget sci-fi movies). No, y'all probably don’t care about this. But I care. I care a lot. And this is my column, so we’re going to talk about The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening, dammit! This counts as genre because The Crowening is undoubtedly genre!
For those not in the know, The Crows Have Eyes 3 is a fake movie in the hit comedy television series Schitt's Creek. This fake movie stars one of the series' main characters, Moira Rose (played by the criminally Emmy-bereft Catherine O’Hara), as… a fashionable scientist who… turns into a crow, I think. She becomes queen of the crows? She grows feathers and screeches like a crow as a bunch of crows swarm around her, so I'm gonna go with "she's the crow queen." That's very appropriate for Moira.
Yes, this is a fake trailer for a fake movie that will never stream on a fake service, Interflix. I could not have made a weirder noise when Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy posted it to his Instagram. You're welcome.