Latest Stories

Neal Adams Hero
Tag: Comics
Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul brings the great Neal Adams back to his villainous creation
It Chapter Two red carpet hero
Tag: Movies
Pennywise vs. other horror icons on the It Chapter Two red carpet
Eye scan seen in closeup
Tag: Science
Amazon’s project ‘Orville’ might have us buying groceries with a wave of the hand
The Shining Debate Club
Tag: Movies
Debate Club: The 5 best conspiracy theories about The Shining
the-handmaids-tale-306-june-wings
More info i
Credit: Hulu
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Margaret Atwood's Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments headed to Hulu

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Sep 4, 2019

Last year, Margaret Atwood announced that she would publish a sequel to her classic dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale more than 30 years after the publication of the original book. Now, Hulu and MGM Television have announced plans to adapt that sequel, just days before it hits bookstores.

Deadline reports that Hulu and MGM are developing an adaptation of The Testaments, Atwood's much-anticipated Handmaid's Tale sequel which promises to expand upon the inner-workings of Gilead through the perspectives of three different female characters. The two companies are reportedly "in talks" with Handmaid's Tale showrunner Bruce Miller to figure out how Atwood's new novel will work as "an extension" of the acclaimed Hulu series based on Atwood's original novel, which has been honored with Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody Awards in its first three seasons, among other honors. 

More The Handmaid's Tale

Handmaid's Tale Holly
Emmy Contender: A house changed a major Handmaid's Tale Season 2 moment
Handmaids Tale June
Emmy Contender: How The Handmaid's Tale's birth episode found strength in Oprah and a wolf

The Testaments, as unveilved by Atwood last fall, picks up 15 years after the events of the original novel, which ends with the fate of its main character, Offred, uncertain. Atwood promises the sequel will explain a great many things left unanswered by the first novel, and it'll be very interesting to see how the new worldbuilding she's constructed will stack up with the additional worldbuilding already put forward by the TV series.

In its three seasons on Hulu, The Handmaid's Tale series has already expanded in many ways on Atwood's original narrative, branching out to cover various side characters and new subplots, so it's not clear how the sequel will fit in. It's also not clear how the sequel's 15 years later timeline will work within the original, still-ongoing series. The Handmaid's Tale has proved to be a spotlight show for Hulu, though, both in viewers and in awards, so it makes sense that the streamer wants to find a way to tell more stories from the world of Gilead. 

The Handmaid's Tale recently concluded its third season and was renewed for a fourthThe Testatements arrives in bookstores September 10.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Handmaid's Tale
Tag: Margaret Atwood
Tag: Hulu
Tag: MGM

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: