Galloping gargoyles! Four non-fiction Harry Potter eBooks magically appearing soon

Merlin's beard!

Four short non-fiction eBooks inspired by the British Library's Harry Potter exhibition (and its companion publication, A History of Magic) are arriving very soon from Pottermore Publishing. Titled Harry Potter: A Journey Through…, the new series will give readers a lesson on the different subjects taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy, from Potions to Charms to Diviniation (shoutout Professor Trelawney!).

"[Each book] will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason," reads the official Pottermore announcement.

Credit: Pottermore Publishing

Content found in the eBooks are all adapted from the audiobook version of Harry Potter: A History of Magic, which was narrated by Game of Thrones alum, Natalie Dormer. Sketches, notes, and manuscript pages from the physical history book will also appear in the smaller reads.

"The series features four bitesize reads ... a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer," continues the release.

The first two books, which comprise Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Potions, and Herbology go on sale Thursday, June 27. The one for Divination and Astronomy arrives Thursday, July 25, while Care of Magical Creatures goes on sale Thursday, Aug. 22.

Nevertheless, you can pre-order all four of them for your Kindle on Amazon right here. The books will initially be available in English, French, Italian, and German.