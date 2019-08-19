Harry Potter hang-out: Tom Felton and Emma Watson reunite for magical pajama jam session

Latest Stories

Josh Weiss
Aug 19, 2019
Josh Weiss
Aug 19, 2019

Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy may have had their differences in the past, but as adults, they're more than happy to hang out in their pajamas and strum guitars. That's not a euphemism for anything — Harry Potter movie alumni Tom Felton and Emma Watson actually got together recently for a purely magical Hogwarts reunion/jam session. 

Felton revealed their get-together today via an Instagram post that depicts him showing Watson how to change chords on the fretboard of a cool-looking acoustic guitar. The caption reads "Quick learner," and makes no mention of the word "Mudblood," so that's a good sign, right?

A few posts before that one, Felton uploaded a photo of himself holding a ukulele while covered in fake blood. The caption for that image says "SECTUMSEMPRA," a spell of dark magic from the Potter mythos, which was invented by Professor Severus Snape and opens deep gash wounds in the body of any person hit with it. The curse was used by Harry on Draco in Half-Blood Prince, although Harry had no idea what effects it would have, since he had only discovered it written down in Snape's old Potions textbook. In Deathly Hallows, the very same spell took off George Weasley's ear.

Getting back to the point at hand, though, it looks as if Emma Watson is trying to learn how to play a stringed instrument and Felton — an accomplished guitar player and singer who released four EPs and three singles between 2008 and 2011 — is helping as her guide into that world with little to no comments about the purity of her magical blood. Despite the rancor between their characters in the Potter films (remember when Hermione straight up punched Draco in Prisoner of Azkaban?), it's good to know that both actors are friends in real life.

Felton recently appeared on Origin, a sci-fi series for YouTube Premium that was canceled after one season.

Watson next stars in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, which co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, and Timothée Chalamet. The film opens in theaters Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

